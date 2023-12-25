100% of Conventional USA Honey Tested Positive for Glyphosate/"Roundup" Residue

Thank you, in advance, Mike Adams, and Brighteon TEAMmates for approving this video so that needless human & animal suffering can be avoided!
Short video increasing the awareness of how many honey and bee products in the USA are contaminated with glyphosate and how you can consume honey from Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified products & brands through DetoxProject.org
