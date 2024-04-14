ALEX JONES [2 of 2] Sunday 4/14/24 • ROBERT BARNES IN-DEPTH TRUMP’S FIRST CRIMINAL TRIAL & ANALYSIS • Infowars

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EMERGENCY SUNDAY BROADCAST: ISRAEL VOWS TO STRIKE IRAN, SPARKING FEARS OF GIANT REGIONAL CONFLICT TRIGGERING WWIII
Meanwhile, amid these developments, Biden was in a near-comatose state on the beach while launching his Deep State attack on Trump as his criminal trial begins this week.
Former Army intel officer Scott Bennett joins the show to discuss the dangerous developments in the Middle East, and attorney Robert Barnes will deliver an in-depth analysis of Trump’s first criminal trial -- tune in!
