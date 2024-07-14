The doctrine of scar tissue of the soul.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #104; In Ephesians chapter 4 we see the plan of GOD for the Church Age Believer. Walking by means of the SPIRIT not the flesh (old nature) is imperative! What you allow into your soul structure matters, the soul consists of the left and right lobes of your brain. Scar tissue develops for Believers as well as Unbelievers, for the Christian it takes time walking in negative lifestyle choices and sin habitual, this begins the hardening process.