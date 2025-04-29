Southern Iraq Turns Red as Massive Dust Storm Sweeps In from Saudi Arabia

Daylight turned a deep red as a huge dust storm entered Iraq from Saudi Arabia. Several Iraqi provinces were affected, and hospitals across the region have been placed on high alert.

💬🇵🇰 Indian PM Modi: Military Has Full Freedom to Respond to Terror Attack

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the country’s armed forces have "full operational freedom to decide the methods, targets, and timing of our response" to the recent terrorist attack that New Delhi has blamed on Pakistan, according to The Times of India.

Modi affirmed his “complete trust and confidence in the professional capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces” and reiterated the government’s full support for the military. He also declared his intent to “crush terrorism.”

ℹ️This comes after Pakistan’s Defense Minister warned that “war between the two countries could potentially break out within the next two to four days,” though he later clarified he did not mean war was inevitable.

China Calls for Restraint Between India and Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions

China has reiterated its call for both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint following the recent border clashes. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stressed the importance of peaceful coexistence between the two countries, emphasizing that it is vital for the peace, stability, and development of the South Asian region.

Guo's comments came in response to the exchange of gunfire between Indian and Pakistani troops after the Pahalgam terror attack. As a neighboring country, China urged India and Pakistan to resolve their differences through dialogue and consultation to maintain regional peace and stability.