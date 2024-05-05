Truth and Righteousness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The sword does not make the carnal mind feel good. We would have ears to hear if we are called and chosen, which is why Jesus spoke in parables when crowds gathered to listen. Peter could have decided that was a huge insult and walked away from Jesus. He told him to follow him, now he is calling him Satan🥰 Jesus was not there to menplease and so are those called and chosen in him. It is tough Love.