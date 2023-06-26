Processing the Grief of a Miscarriage and Discovering Peace and Joy Again - Sarah Philpott

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Sarah Philpott had many unanswered questions after she suffered two back-to-back miscarriages. Was it okay for a Christian to ask why God had allowed something like that to happen? Should we grieve if we have a miscarriage? Sarah is the author of Loved Baby, a 31-day devotional aimed at helping women walk through grief and cherish a child after pregnancy loss. This warrior woman shares the story behind her miscarriages and how she processed the losses afterward. Sarah also openly discusses the effects of depression and anxiety that can be triggered by pregnancy loss, and why it’s so important to bring awareness to this issue. “The babies that died in our wombs were born straight into the splendor of heaven,” she writes in her book.
TAKEAWAYS
If you’ve suffered a miscarriage, it’s normal to go through a process of grief because you are grieving the loss of a child
Age, previous miscarriages, genetic anomalies, uterine problems, chronic diseases, and smoking can all contribute to pregnancy loss
Those who go through a miscarriage need to make sure they have a way to say goodbye to their child
Miscarriage parents: if you are a Christian, you have a new due date when you will get to see your precious children again in heaven
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo
Loved Baby Video: https://bit.ly/3X5pyxS
Loved Baby Scripture Cards: https://bit.ly/3X5qjXK
Loved Baby Devotional: https://amzn.to/3pi39RB
Gathering Hope: https://www.gatheringhope.net/
Loved Baby Devotional Book: https://amzn.to/3NKW45l
The Growing Season Book: https://amzn.to/3Ps15AW
🔗 CONNECT WITH SARAH PHILPOTT
Website: https://allamericanmom.net/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SarahPhilpottWRITES
Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/sarahlphilpott/
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/