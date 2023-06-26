BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Processing the Grief of a Miscarriage and Discovering Peace and Joy Again - Sarah Philpott
Counter Culture Mom
06/26/2023

Sarah Philpott had many unanswered questions after she suffered two back-to-back miscarriages. Was it okay for a Christian to ask why God had allowed something like that to happen? Should we grieve if we have a miscarriage? Sarah is the author of Loved Baby, a 31-day devotional aimed at helping women walk through grief and cherish a child after pregnancy loss. This warrior woman shares the story behind her miscarriages and how she processed the losses afterward. Sarah also openly discusses the effects of depression and anxiety that can be triggered by pregnancy loss, and why it’s so important to bring awareness to this issue. “The babies that died in our wombs were born straight into the splendor of heaven,” she writes in her book.



TAKEAWAYS


If you’ve suffered a miscarriage, it’s normal to go through a process of grief because you are grieving the loss of a child


Age, previous miscarriages, genetic anomalies, uterine problems, chronic diseases, and smoking can all contribute to pregnancy loss


Those who go through a miscarriage need to make sure they have a way to say goodbye to their child


Miscarriage parents: if you are a Christian, you have a new due date when you will get to see your precious children again in heaven



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

Loved Baby Video: https://bit.ly/3X5pyxS

Loved Baby Scripture Cards: https://bit.ly/3X5qjXK

Loved Baby Devotional: https://amzn.to/3pi39RB

Gathering Hope: https://www.gatheringhope.net/

Loved Baby Devotional Book: https://amzn.to/3NKW45l

The Growing Season Book: https://amzn.to/3Ps15AW


🔗 CONNECT WITH SARAH PHILPOTT

Website: https://allamericanmom.net/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SarahPhilpottWRITES

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/sarahlphilpott/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
heavenjesusdepressionchristianpregnancybabyinfertilityanxietychronic diseasemiscarriagegriefdevotionalwombstina griffincounter culture mom showsarah philpottgenetic anomaliesuterine problems
