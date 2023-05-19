BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi warns of irreparable harm post COVID-19 injection : “I am convinced it will shorten the lifespan”
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
61 views • 05/19/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2h10o60232

Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi warns of irreparable harm post COVID-19 injection : “I am convinced it will shorten the lifespan”. He explained that the gift of healing is not given to the brain, the heart, and certain other organs in the body. Therefore, each and every death to a brain cell is irreparable, death to a heart muscle cell is irreparable, and it is going to be a danger to life.

05/11/2023 苏查里特·巴克迪博士警告注射新冠疫苗后会造成无法弥补的伤害：“我确信它会缩短寿命”。他解释说大脑、心脏和身体的某些其他器官并没有愈合的天赋。因此，每一个脑细胞的死亡都是无法挽回的，每一个心肌细胞的死亡都是无法挽回的，这将危及生命。



bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
