LEADING PHYSICIAN CALLS FOR MORE SCIENCE ON CHILDHOOD ILLNESS

Emergency & Integrative Medical Physician, James Neuenschwander, MD, joins Del to discuss the invalid vaccine claims made by legislators in the RFK Jr. hearings and explains why the science is not settled when it comes to vaccines and autism. Hear how his organization, Medical Academy of Pediatrics and Special Needs (MAPS), is bringing together practitioners to treat childhood illness in a more functional way, and get the details on their upcoming conference.