10 Lost Tribes, Invisible Ustashe, Pervert Trump, Treason, CIA Communism, False Flags, Adventism

SR 2025-01-23 Ten Lost Tribes
Topic list:
* Johnny’s recommendation: don’t wait for others to validate you, just ACT.
* Johnny’s advice in managing how the Machine ALLOWS you to have a voice until...
* Why the “Ten Lost Tribes” is a myth exploited by Jesuit propagandists.
* What was behind the Israelite civil war and why did YHWH say it was from Him?
* Who followed King Asa and why?
* History Hustle: how Ante Pavelic escaped justice thanks to the Vatican.
* Why is the Ustashe invisible to history? Is the Vatican truly “anti-Communist”?
* Who is Donald Trump REALLY: “Stormy Daniels” vs. six children.
* “Roundhead” Puritans vs. effete Euro elite.
* English “justice”: outrageous feudal tyranny iced with far-Left stupid.
* Trump announces $500 billion spending on “AI infrastructure”; what should happen to him?
* The truth about the debt and the open borders.
* Press this button for a false flag.
* The CIA/Jesuit list of betrayal to bolster Communist tyranny:
1. 1944: Warsaw
2. 1956: Hungary
3. 1961: Bay of Pigs
4. 1968: Prague, Czechoslovakia
* A Foxe’s Book of Martyrs original hard copy drops from
$60,000 to $40,000.
* The importance of using false flag truth to hand out Red Pills.
* Bill and Kody on being perfectly sinless complaining about Walter Veith and the compromises of the General Conference.
* The Rochester Triangle of Freemasonic heresies.
* “NOT HIM!”
