10 Lost Tribes, Invisible Ustashe, Pervert Trump, Treason, CIA Communism, False Flags, Adventism

SR 2025-01-23 Ten Lost Tribes

Topic list:

* Johnny’s recommendation: don’t wait for others to validate you, just ACT.

* Johnny’s advice in managing how the Machine ALLOWS you to have a voice until...

* Why the “Ten Lost Tribes” is a myth exploited by Jesuit propagandists.

* What was behind the Israelite civil war and why did YHWH say it was from Him?

* Who followed King Asa and why?

* History Hustle: how Ante Pavelic escaped justice thanks to the Vatican.

* Why is the Ustashe invisible to history? Is the Vatican truly “anti-Communist”?

* Who is Donald Trump REALLY: “Stormy Daniels” vs. six children.

* “Roundhead” Puritans vs. effete Euro elite.

* English “justice”: outrageous feudal tyranny iced with far-Left stupid.

* Trump announces $500 billion spending on “AI infrastructure”; what should happen to him?

* The truth about the debt and the open borders.

* Press this button for a false flag.

* The CIA/Jesuit list of betrayal to bolster Communist tyranny:

1. 1944: Warsaw

2. 1956: Hungary

3. 1961: Bay of Pigs

4. 1968: Prague, Czechoslovakia

* A Foxe’s Book of Martyrs original hard copy drops from $60,000 to $40,000.

* The importance of using false flag truth to hand out Red Pills.

* Bill and Kody on being perfectly sinless complaining about Walter Veith and the compromises of the General Conference.

* The Rochester Triangle of Freemasonic heresies.

* “NOT HIM!”

