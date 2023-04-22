Simon Esler - Film Maker - CUT Daughters of the West RE: Gender Dysphoria

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Simon Esler Film Maker shares about his documentary regarding Gender Dysphoria . The film, 'CUT - Daughters of the West", focuses on the rise in girls wanting to change their body... well in excess of boys! It touches on teen labiaplasty, transitioning, and the horrors of de-transitioning.
Please go to:
www.daughtersofthewestfilm.com
www.SimonEsler.com
vimeo.com/ondemand/daughtersofthewest
www.mom-army.com
www.thegavelproject.com
