Including Disabled Believers in Church Ministry Strengthens Body of Christ - Andrew Draper

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
How can we make our churches a place where disabled brothers and sisters in Christ can not only participate seamlessly, but also lead alongside other believers? As the teaching pastor at Urban Light Community Church, Andrew Draper, shares thought-provoking insights into the inclusivity and love needed in ministering alongside the disabled community in America’s churches. How often do we look at disabled people and think of them as long-suffering individuals who need God’s healing? Listening to members of the disabled community is key. Make sure your church accommodates their needs, whether it’s in adult or children’s ministries. Disability is often framed as suffering, but that is not always the case. Reach out, listen well, and make it possible for all people to serve in their areas of expertise.
TAKEAWAYS
Make sure your church has equal volunteer opportunities and leadership opportunities for disabled Christians
Everyone’s needs are different - don’t be afraid to ask
If someone is merely viewed as a project or someone to be pitied, it contributes to that feeling of ‘otherness”’
Never assume what someone needs - ask specifically
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Hollywood Exposed Download: https://bit.ly/4miWm1V
Disabling Leadership book: https://amzn.to/4ozCFET
🔗 CONNECT WITH ANDREW DRAPER
Website: https://atdraper.wordpress.com/
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA
Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina
Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/
MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
#specialneeds #disabilityawareness #inclusion #accessibility #disability #differentlyabled #wheelchairlife #actuallyautistic #autismawareness #mentalhealthawareness #neurodiversity #children #education #parenting #family