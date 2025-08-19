Including Disabled Believers in Church Ministry Strengthens Body of Christ - Andrew Draper

How can we make our churches a place where disabled brothers and sisters in Christ can not only participate seamlessly, but also lead alongside other believers? As the teaching pastor at Urban Light Community Church, Andrew Draper, shares thought-provoking insights into the inclusivity and love needed in ministering alongside the disabled community in America’s churches. How often do we look at disabled people and think of them as long-suffering individuals who need God’s healing? Listening to members of the disabled community is key. Make sure your church accommodates their needs, whether it’s in adult or children’s ministries. Disability is often framed as suffering, but that is not always the case. Reach out, listen well, and make it possible for all people to serve in their areas of expertise.









TAKEAWAYS





Make sure your church has equal volunteer opportunities and leadership opportunities for disabled Christians





Everyone’s needs are different - don’t be afraid to ask





If someone is merely viewed as a project or someone to be pitied, it contributes to that feeling of ‘otherness”’





Never assume what someone needs - ask specifically









Disabling Leadership book: https://amzn.to/4ozCFET





