India Outlaws Rice Exports-Panic Buying Creating Scarcity and Soaring Prices For Rice

If you're still acquiring storable food and the price of rice is already gone up in your area, consider alternatives like flour, beans, corn, peas, dehydrated potatoes or other affordable alternatives. Raw potatoes are easy to dehydrate and store, and if you buy organic potatoes you can grow your own as well. Revisit EDC-make sure everything goes in the same pocket every time, think about "go bag" items you'd rather have on your person, and be aware that as your activities change, your EDC choices may change as well. Alex Jones' video about the rice issue: https://banned.video/watch?id=64befc398c997fe53e4f8ee9 (the rice issue is about 52 minutes into the video...lotsa good info throughout the video, so watch the whole thing if you have 3 hrs to spare.) "Never interfere with your enemy when he is destroying himself"-Sun Tsu