Must Watch! WIRED FOR DESTRUCTION — HOPE & TIVON

WIRED FOR DESTRUCTION — HOPE & TIVON
https://www.sgtreport.com/2023/11/wired-for-destruction-hope-tivon/
Researchers Hope & Tivon are back with a blockbuster report about what they call the new Manhattan Project: You and the wireless body network and internet of everything. THIS is WHY they rolled out the Covid PLANdemic and graphene death shots globally.
Here’s Hope & Tivon’s full report for sharing:
https://www.ftwproject.com/orgonite-blog/wireless-body-area-network-the-new-manhattan-project/ref/6/