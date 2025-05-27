BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
David Lammy faces heat on Gaza as MP asks, ‘how do you sleep at night？’
gideonsboot
gideonsboot
29 followers
Follow
30 views • 3 months ago

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Tuesday told the parliament that his government had suspended trade talks with the Netanyahu government over Gaza offensive adding that he had summoned the Israeli ambassador to the UK. He, however, had to face tough questions from MPs across the political spectrum for lack of action up until now. One MP, Zarah Sultana, bluntly reminded Lammy about his government’s decision to keep on sending arms to Israel despite having announced a ban. Watch how Lammy reacted.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9GgJpdMI84 ｜ Janta Ka Reporter 

Fair use principles under Section 107 of the Copyright Act allow the unlicensed use of copyrighted materials for fair use purposes such as commentary, entertainment, teaching, and news reporting.


As the world wakes from it's spiritual stupor, God has provided a way out of this mess:

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

For further research see /https://christs.net

