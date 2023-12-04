BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

You Asked: How I Make Videos
cmcsmen
cmcsmen
9 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 12/04/2023

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - cmcsmen.net 

Many of you have asked how I makde videos. Here I share with you just that. Plus, I share a story about the service that I was provided by PowerDeWise.com and the quality of their Lavalier Mic.  I was most impressed about with what I share in this video.

So you use your smartphone or another digital device to make videos and have issues with good sound? The built in Mic on my Lonovo 7 Tablet is not that strong, and the camera as well. So when I upgraded to the OpenCamera Android app with the PowerDeWise Mic, well, I couldn't believe the improvement. So I hope you learn something from this video from what I have learned. 


In Part 2 I share how we use our videos. Enjoy!



Keywords
hobbyservicetestimonialhow-tomicvloggingqualityfrank-j-casellalavalier
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy