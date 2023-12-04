You Asked: How I Make Videos

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Catholic Men Chicago Southland - cmcsmen.net
Many of you have asked how I makde videos. Here I share with you just that. Plus, I share a story about the service that I was provided by PowerDeWise.com and the quality of their Lavalier Mic. I was most impressed about with what I share in this video.
So you use your smartphone or another digital device to make videos and have issues with good sound? The built in Mic on my Lonovo 7 Tablet is not that strong, and the camera as well. So when I upgraded to the OpenCamera Android app with the PowerDeWise Mic, well, I couldn't believe the improvement. So I hope you learn something from this video from what I have learned.
In Part 2 I share how we use our videos. Enjoy!