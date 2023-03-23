© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html
Breast Implant Illness Article - https://bit.ly/3Jv5lLw
Turpentine Protocol Videos: https://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinevideos.html
Turpentine Studies: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinestudies.html
Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html
Why Turpentine Will NEVER HEAL YOU!!
Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) when taken internally consistently, safely, and correctly can heal most health issues and conditions but a lot of people do not get these results.
S due to this I have made this video "Why Turpentine Will NEVER HEAL YOU!!" to explain to you many of the reasons why you may be one of these people where it is not healing you so then you can address these things and get the greatest healing benefits from Turpentine when you are taking it,
If you want to learn all about this make sure to watch this video "Why Turpentine Will NEVER HEAL YOU!!" from start to finish NOW!
My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan
(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno