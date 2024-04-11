The World is Under a Spiritual Warfare. Bible prophecy is coming true right before our eyes. Are you ready for the consequences?





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

AmericasVoice.news - Frank Gaffney is joined by Pastor Kevin Jessip

https://americasvoice.news/video/lwtG7fPVl1izCJY/?related=playlist





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com