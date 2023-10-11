RT





Oct 11, 2023





The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has accused the Israel Defense Forces of using white phosphorus munitions in its strikes on Gaza, a claim made through a social media post. In a video posted alongside the claim, the aftermath of an alleged strike with this incendiary weapon is depicted. A video shared by the Palestinian Foreign Ministry shows a barren area near buildings covered with numerous small flare-like objects that are still burning and emitting thick white smoke, although no people are present. ‘The Israeli occupation is using internationally banned white phosphorus bombs against the Palestinians in the Karama neighborhood in northern Gaza,’ alleges the ministry in the caption of the clip. The video’s origin, recording date and location have not been verified.





Israel has repeatedly used white phosphorus munitions in the past, admitting their use during the war with Hezbollah in 2006 and during the offensive in Gaza between December 2008 and January 2009. Such actions have drawn heavy criticism from human rights organizations and have been deemed evidence of war crimes. While white phosphorus is not banned, its use is limited under international law to creating smokescreens and marking targets. Its ability to stick to human flesh, ignite spontaneously in the presence of oxygen, and burn at over 2,000 degrees Celsius right down to the bone makes its use against living targets a war crime.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3ohxgh-palestine-accuses-israel-of-using-banned-white-phosphorus.html