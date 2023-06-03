© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Awaken with JP | Target CEO Ends They/Them's Silence on the Boycott
The CEO of Target finally breaks they/them's silence and addresses the recent controversy at America's favorite retailer! JP is having too much fun.
Listen and Subscribe to my Podcast here:
https://apple.co/3fFTbPC
https://rumble.com/v2rt92a-target-ceo-ends-theythems-silence-on-the-boycott.html