NATO: Pistorius said it was time to raise money for the war with Russia from all over the world

Pistorius (Federal Minister of Defence of Germany) said it was time to raise money for the war with Russia from all over the world:
'We will restart our IAAD program as soon as possible to raise money from around the world to purchase a large number of air defense systems for Ukraine.'
Don’t think you are going to get much from countries around the world. Perhaps Pistorius is going to host a raffle or have bingo games in Africa and Asia.
Let’s be honest, this is the German way of saying we are tapped.
@Slavyangrad