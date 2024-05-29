The "Abrams" is actually pretty sh*t! - Ukrainian soldiers - "Armor Not Sufficient for this Era"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The "Abrams" is actually pretty sh*t! - Ukrainian soldiers.
"Its armor is not sufficient for this era."
"Once we fired 17 rounds into a house and it was still standing."
Here's the accompanying CNN article if you can bear to go there...
https://edition.cnn.com/2024/05/29/europe/ukraine-war-us-tanks-intl/index.html