How BlackRock Conquered the World + part 2 - FULL

What is BlackRock? Where did this financial behemoth come from? How did it gain such incredible power over the world's wealth? And how is it seeking to leverage that power in shaping the course of human civilization? Find out in this in-depth Corbett Report documentary on How BlackRock Conquered the World.
Official links:
How BlackRock Conquered the World
https://www.corbettreport.com/blackrock/
How To Defeat BlackRock - #SolutionsWatch
https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-blackrock/
