Praying on the Mountain.

Fred Lunsford prayed for spiritual awakening. I also want to pray for Spiritual awakening too. America has become too evil and too demonic and too violent, which your enemies are all laughing about and probably giving each other high fives about. The Answer is to stop pretending that you know the Holy Spirit's Power.

Soon I will be making a new video about the most evil sin in America, that has been done by the family courts, and how we have been overtaken by a demonic Jezebel spirit, and we have an government that weaponized women against men, to destroy men and the families, but because of Feminism has , which is a Satanic doctrine, that has brought God's curses to America. These video take a lot of work for me to make, a lot of preparation. This is just a good documentary that I had found online.