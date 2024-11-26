Are Vegetables Poisonous, Or Is Your Digestive System The Problem?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
If you're being told that vegetables are poisonous because of oxalates, lectins, phytates, goitrogens, or anti-nutrients, you may need to consider that the REAL problem may be your digestive system.
* If you want to fix your digestion, check out the THRIVE Academy and get a free program consult: https://healingthebody.ca/thrive-academy
* Get a variety of organic and lab-verified supplements from the Health Ranger Store, here: https://bit.ly/3gptg21