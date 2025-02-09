How to Drop the Dead Weight of Any Past Pain

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Key Lesson: Stop struggling to escape the pain of the past; it can't be done. Why? Because it is the dark creation of an unconscious nature intent on remembering, and then reliving what it always claims it would give anything to forget.
Come join Guy for a FREE ONLINE inspirational talk every Sunday morning at 9:30am (PT) wherein he discusses topics that we all can relate to, including, stress, fear, anxiety and the like. For more information, go to: https://www.guyfinley.org/lettinggo
To learn more about Guy and his non-profit Life of Learning Foundation, check out his website: https://www.guyfinley.org