Tucker Carlson: The Vladimir Putin Interview (ACTUAL COMPLETE INTERVIEW)
563 followers
63 views • 02/09/2024

Tucker interviews Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia. February 6th, 2024.

For, lo, I will raise and cause to come up against Babylon [AMERICA] an assembly of great nations  [RUSSIA AND OTHERS] from the north country [OVER THE POLE]: and they shall set themselves in array against her; from thence she shall be taken: their arrows [HYPERSONIC MISSILES] shall be as of a mighty expert man [STATE-OF-THE-ART]; none shall return in vain [PINPOINT ACCURACY]. (Jer 50:9)

WhyAmericaIsBabylon.com

BeSureYouAreSaved.com

interviewtuckerbabylonputincarlson
