Tucker Carlson: The Vladimir Putin Interview (ACTUAL COMPLETE INTERVIEW)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker interviews Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia. February 6th, 2024.
For, lo, I will raise and cause to come up against Babylon [AMERICA] an assembly of great nations [RUSSIA AND OTHERS] from the north country [OVER THE POLE]: and they shall set themselves in array against her; from thence she shall be taken: their arrows [HYPERSONIC MISSILES] shall be as of a mighty expert man [STATE-OF-THE-ART]; none shall return in vain [PINPOINT ACCURACY]. (Jer 50:9)
WhyAmericaIsBabylon.com
BeSureYouAreSaved.com