© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An Israeli war veteran and activist, talks about how he was locked up for his pro-Palestine views. More and more of these videos are coming out, showing the immense crackdown on innocent Israeli civilians, who simply don't agree with the course of action taken by the right wing extremist Netanyahu administration.