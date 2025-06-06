The Soliman Case, Unwavering Law Enforcement & Congressional Inaction

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What happens when federal judges override immigration law in the name of compassion—but at the expense of national security? In this episode of Underground USA, we dive into the firestorm ignited by the June 1st Boulder terrorist attack, carried out by Mohamed Soliman, an illegal immigrant who firebombed a pro-Israel rally. His family’s subsequent detention—and the judge who halted their deportation—has sparked a fierce debate over the balance of justice, executive power, and public safety. We unpack how this case reflects a broader judicial trend of shielding non-citizens from lawful removal, and why the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown is running into brick walls built by activist courts. This isn’t just about one family—it’s about whether the rule of law still matters in America. Tune in at UndergroundUSA.com. This one’s going to light a few fires...
https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/the-soliman-case-unwavering-law-enforcement
