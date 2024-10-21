Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 18, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2403 - What are benefits of magnesium? -What type of calcium is not good for you? -Are we degrading our government? -Was Obama’s dad part of the CIA? -Study on food and its effects on cognitive functions? -Who will alpha males be voting for according to coach? -Why it is so important for people to come together and work together? -Moral issues with Kellogg brand. -The importance of having a relationship with God. What do you need to change in your lifestyle? Great show today