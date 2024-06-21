BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Chou-Jikuu Yousai Macross II (1993, Arcade)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
4 followers
Follow
15 views • 10 months ago

Chou-Jikuu Yousai Macross II (超時空要塞マクロスII) is an arcade game developed by NMK and published by Banpresto. It was only released in the arcades and only came out in Japan.

The game is based on the OVA series Super Dimensional Fortress Macross II - Lovers Again.

The game is basically a caravan shooter were you have to score as many points as possible within a given time limit. In case of Macross II, you also have a require number of points in order to beat the stage. If time has run out and you do not have enough points, it's game over. You have infinite lives during the stages, and getting hit will make you loose an upgrade level of weapons. You only loose a life if you have to upgrades to loose.

Keywords
arcade gamebanprestonmkshootempmacross
