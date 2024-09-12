Bombshell Property Tax Scandal Poised To Hurt Banks, Pensions, & Municipal Bonds | Andy Schectman

Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin Precious Metals, Schectman discussed three major topics impacting the financial landscape. First, he addressed a scandal involving property tax assessments in 47 states, where municipalities have been inflating values to meet budgetary needs, potentially pushing homeowners out of their properties. Second, Schectman examined Warren Buffett's recent decision to sell a significant portion of his Bank of America shares, drawing parallels to past market behaviors before financial downturns. Lastly, he analyzed Russia's plan to purchase over $19 billion in gold, exploring its implications for global financial stability. The conversation also touched on how these developments could affect individual investors and the broader economy.





Andy's livestream that followed this interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jt6QK2ks0aU





Articles mentioned:

601% Increase: Russia Unleashes Unmatched Gold Buying Spree:

https://www.jpost.com/business-and-innovation/precious-metals/article-818864

Berkshire unloads another chunk of Bank of America as CEO Moynihan lauds Buffett as great shareholder: https://www.cnbc.com/2024/09/11/berkshire-unloads-another-chunk-of-bank-of-america-as-ceo-moynihan-lauds-buffett-as-great-shareholder.html





