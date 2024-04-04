Gov. Abbott: Biden is doing ‘nothing’ to stop terrorists from crossing the border

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reacts to the national guardsman who allegedly tried to sneak a migrant into the U.S., President Biden’s immigration policy and the terror threat on ‘America’s Newsroom.’
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html