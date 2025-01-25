BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Blood Moon Dream And The Dark Day. Mocking & Scoffing At the Warnings of God. Seventh Day Adventists
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
7 months ago

The Dark Day, Blood Moon, China-Russia Invasion, Tampa Bay Tsunami, Deadly Earthquake, collapse of Communist China, Wormwood Asteroid, Statue of Disobedience like Lot's Wife, Close of Probation for Seventh Day Adventists, and the revelation of who Elijah is. The Sunday Rest Law is Satan's counterfeit for the true Sabbath which is Saturday. The result of a Sunday Law will be the 7 Judgments that will fall on 1 day which will foreshadow the 7 Last plagues that will fall in 1 year. Bible prophecy is fulfilling. We are living in the last days. Is this the tribulation? Is this the rapture?


Joel 2:28-31


28 And it shall come to pass afterward, that I will pour out my spirit upon all flesh; and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, your old men shall dream dreams, your young men shall see visions:


29 And also upon the servants and upon the handmaids in those days will I pour out my spirit.


30 And I will shew wonders in the heavens and in the earth, blood, and fire, and pillars of smoke.


31 The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the great and terrible day of the Lord come.


 #BloodMoon

#FullMoon

#DarkDay

#Prophecy

#Dream

#BibleProphecy

#SDA

#Adventist

#SeventhDayAdventist

#Elijah

#EllenWhite

#Rapture


jesus christprophecytribulationbible prophecyend timeslast daysadventistseventh day adventistjesus is coming soonblood moonsigns of the last daysacts 2ellen whitevisions and dreamsrapture dreamtribulation dreamdavid housedark daycelestial eventjoe 2moon turned to bloodcelestial prophetcelestial events 2025signs of the last days prophecytribulation dreams and visions
