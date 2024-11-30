The Khazarian Mafia controls your Corrupt, Corporate "Government"

People must comprehend that "government" is NEVER there to "Help You"

"Government" is nothing more than a corporation which has deceived you into joining a "Private Society" which operates based on #Fraud, under maritime admiralty law.





The people of the world better learn real quick to REVOKE their consent to be ruled over by psychopaths and murderers! Because you are "consenting" to your own demise!





The beginning is a clip from "Cult of the Medics"

if you have not seen this series by David Whitehead, I highly recommend it!

Follow this link, and start on "Chapter 1" and watch the entire series!





There's a lot of good information within the series

Especially on the medical industrial complex





https://www.cultofthemedics.com/chapters.html