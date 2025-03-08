World Faces Nearly-Nuclear Iran

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
March 8, 2025 - Things are heating up with Iran, to the point that Russia volunteered to broker a peace deal. The President said there are “interesting days ahead,” and added that “we’re down to the final moments.” Let's get up to speech on the latest and follow with scripture and prayer!
