SS6_ Historyof the Universe ch5 / book of Melchizedek f/Kevin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sacred Scripture Series continues to bring forward "Forbidden Text" you were not supposed to see or know what they said. The History of the Universe lays it all out. The Angelic Rebellion, the plan of Lucifer against mankind, and the Loving Father's rescue plan. The Bible will finally make sense!