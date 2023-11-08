BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mega-Confrontation Brewing as Iran and USA Warn Each Other Over Israel
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
228 views • 11/08/2023

The US Department of Defense has positioned near Israel a submarine capable of firing nuclear armed missiles. The Pentagon announcement came shortly after a high-level Iranian official threatened to strike the USA if no cease fire agreement is implemented in the war between Hamas and Israel.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/06/2023

irantrunewsisraelusarick wiles
