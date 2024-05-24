Major US Cities are in Crisis After Being Flooded With Migrants #bordercrisis #politicalnews

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Under Joe Biden, Our Nation Has Been Invaded! Biden Destroyed Secure Border He Inherited from Trump. He Ended Successful Trump Border Policies Producing Chaos. He Allowed Criminals and Terrorists to Cross Border Illegally. Innocent Americans Continue to be Killed by Illegal Aliens. The FBI Needs to be Focused on Dangerous Terrorists Entering Open Border!
