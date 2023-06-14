Dr. Ana Mihalcea - Biden's Universal Nanotechnology Vaccine & "Zombie" Blood 6/14/23

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Ana Mihalcea joins us to discuss Biden's Nanotechnology Initiative, part of the Administration's 2023 budget, which expressly states the COVID-19 injections are existing nanotechnology vaccines. The document also outlines a future "universal nanotechnology vaccine."
Dr. Mihalcea then takes us through SHOCK findings of what appears to be nanotechnology still in operation inside the blood of an individual that died 8 months ago.
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:
https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII
Website:
https://www.zeeemedia.com
Uncensored on Telegram:
https://t.me/zeeemedia