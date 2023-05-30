Greenpeace co-founder refutes the Climate Crisis Hoax with basic scientific facts.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Greenpeace co-founder, Dr. Patrick Moore, refutes the assertion that CO2 is some kind of "pollutant", that's somehow destructive to the environment:
"Every molecule of CO2 we emit, came from the environment in the first place... We are just putting it back where it came from. And when it was there, life flourished."
Full interview: https://youtube.com/watch?v=GLkiQ0qIm-M