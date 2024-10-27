BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SCIENTISTS CREATE 'ANTI-GRAVITY' DEVICE ☈ THAT COULD REVOLUTIONIZE TRANSPORTATION
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
555 views • 7 months ago

Special thanks to Rea Bow 💐


Exodus Propulsion Technologies co-founder and NASA electrostatics expert Charles Buhler claims to have helped invent a device that breaks the known laws of gravity. The “propellantless propulsion” device uses electromagnetism to propel an object without fuel, meaning that if a strong enough version is developed, we won’t need rockets to get to space. Buhler joins Glenn to explain how this technology works – or at least as much as he can, because there’s still a lot that’s unknown about how this tech even exists. Plus, he details just how revolutionary it would be for ALL transportation, including why he believes it could get us to the moon in under 3 hours and to Mars in 5-6 days!


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJEs_v0JB-6jWb8lIy9Xw?sub_confirmation=1

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tTXztkRBPCg


https://sundaylongliveradio.locals.com/post/5838099/scientists-create-anti-gravity-device-demo-video-attached


https://sundaylongliveradio.locals.com/?showPosts=1¤t_tab=podcast

Keywords
antigravityglenn beckrea bowsunday long livemulti pronged offensive
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy