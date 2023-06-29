2 Days After - Yevgeny Prigozhin - The Head of "Wagner" PMC Explained the Reasons for the Rebellion on June 24 - We Went to Demonstrate our Protest, and Not to Overthrow the Government - ENG Text

This is some of what was said, Cynthia.

The following, written translated from June 26, 2023 when video was posted.



The head of Wagner PMC explained the reasons for the rebellion on June 24:



- PMC "Wagner" is the most experienced unit in Russia, but as a result of intrigues, it was supposed to cease to exist on July 1. No one agreed to sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense;





- We put equipment on trawls and were going to leave on June 30 in a column to Rostov and publicly hand over the equipment at the headquarters of the NWO;





“Despite the fact that we did not show any aggression, we were hit by a rocket attack. 30 people died. Some got hurt. This triggered an immediate nomination;





- In a day we covered 780 km, not a single soldier on the ground was killed, we regret the strikes on aircraft, but they threw bombs and rockets at us;





- The purpose of the campaign was to bring to justice those who made mistakes during the SVO. This was demanded by the public and military personnel;





- We stopped at the moment when it became obvious that a lot of blood would be shed. We decided that a show of our strength was enough;





- We did not want to shed Russian blood, we went to demonstrate our protest, and not to overthrow the government;

President of Belarus Lukashenko proposed an option for the further work of PMCs in legal jurisdiction;





- The march showed many of Russia's security problems. In 24 hours, we covered the distance that the Russian military could cover from February 24, 2022 to Kyiv and beyond;





- This proves that if the RF Armed Forces acted like Wagner, then the NWO could end in a day;





- Civilians met us with flags and emblems of Wagner PMC. They were all happy when we passed by. Many of them still write words of support, and some are disappointed that we stopped;





- In the march of justice, they saw the fight against the problems that exist in our country.





On the 24th the day of rebellion, Prigozhin said this:

Evgeny Prigogine:

"The President made a mistake, we are not traitors to the Motherland. We are patriots.

We fought and are fighting. All PMC "Wagner". And no one is going to, at the request of the President of the FSB and anyone else, come with a confession, because we do not want the country to live on in corruption, deceit and bureaucracy. Those who oppose us today, they have gathered around the scum."

APPEAL OF PMC COMMANDERS TO THE PEOPLE OF RUSSIA



