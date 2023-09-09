BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE ROCK, DWAYNE JOHNSON'S AND OPRAH WINFREY'S LIES ABOUT HAWAII DONATIONS WEBSITE SCAM EXPOSED
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
192 views • 09/09/2023

I think it is safe to say that Dwayne Johnson has irreversibly damaged his career. He lays claim to being a Polynesian, when he's really just a rich spoiled brat who grew up in the USA and for some of his childhood in New Zealand.

He and his maniac friend Oprah Winfrey have stated they want to raise $10 million dollars in donations but on top of all of that, they also want you to cover all of their banking fees. Have a look at this video; I prove it to you! These two are in it for self promotion and more money in their pockets. They are both scumbags and they are both criminals.

www.FreedomReport.ca

#california #maui #hawaii #hawaiilife #therock #waikiki #kauai #oprah #hawaiian #oprahwinfrey #usa #dwaynejohnston #oahu #oahuhawaii #honolulu #aloha #fires #biden #joebiden #ukraine

Keywords
liesmauioprah winfreydonationsbillionairesscammersdwayne johnsonrelief fund
