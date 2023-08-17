OMG journalist reveals illegal voter registration in Fulton County, GA.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Our OMG journalist describes his undercover reporting that reveals possible illegal voter registration in Fulton County, GA. GA State Law makes it a crime to put false information on a voting registration for any primary or general election § 21-2-562
We have an exciting update on this story tomorrow..... with revelations that will SHOCK YOU.
Stay tuned #OMG
https://twitter.com/OKeefeMedia/status/1692278539272487119?s=20