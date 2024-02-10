Live Chat with Paul; A Special Kind of UFO & Paranormal Show -Come join us -Tell us your experiences

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)
(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!
(rough time locations)
[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show
[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Multistreaming UFO and Paranormal
No Drama Kinda of Show - lets get to the BASICs again & Openlines!
[00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul checks the streams and bits
this will take sometime before open lines and UFO chat begins!
Tonight Paul is testing out his new multi-streaming to 5 places
and checks the combine chat
[00:20:36] (1d) Paul sets up Instagram and explains how you know
when someone there is online but note they deleted the finish live
at end of show unlike other platforms
[00:33:00] (1e) Paul checks Pilled is working not working yet with socialstream chat
[00:34:54] (2) Topic Begins - Strange UFO Encounters while wait for anyone
to join on voice to disgust Alien UFOs or ghost experience they had.
[00:36:00] (2b) Canada Airline Pilots seeing UFOs or is it just Starlink?
[00:37:50] (2c) Phoenix Lights 1997- Paul talks about it was 2 events a craft and flares drop
and how the image explains why it was confusing as lights when out
in random order not like Flares do!
[00:44:40] (2d) Three-body Sci-Fi full of theory and science and space aliens
[00:46:00] (3) What is NASA up too?
[00:48:00] (3b) terraforming VENUS - living in the sky
[00:51:00] (3c) Goldilocks Zone and Exoplanets
[00:55:00] (3d) Paul reminds watchers of the link to come
on voice chat if they want too
[00:59:00] (3e) Paul checks twitter/X,com for the stream
and how to get side CHAT up there!
[01:04:00] (4) Sean from Florida Joins the Side Voice Chat
when Paul figures out the error with it. Sadly no one
tells Him of the echo happening but Paul is side tracked first!
[01:16:00] (5) Paul looks up Puerto Ricco and Cuba maps
and populations so we all know where they are as islands.
[01:26:00] (6) New Zealand is Atlantis the 8th continent
[01:44:00] (7) Finally Paul gets Sean on Voice! correct room
but we have a echo bug Paul didnt not know at first til
Mike King brings it up! in Jitsi it wasnt echoing in our headsets
[01:55:00] (8) Paul talks about his camera setup to Sean
and how caught 2 UAPs that didnt show on tracking apps
[02:03:00] (9) Paul talks a little about his alien encounters
[02:55:00] (10) Mr King comes on and Paul finally told
of the echo and Paul spends rest of time trying to fix it
and so talk UFOs and aliens etc is put on hold til next live
special show!
[04:08:00] (11) Paul finds a virtual Mute was unticked on OBS
and finally echo issue is resolved for NEXT SHOW!
Paul warps up for the night....
cheers Paul.
