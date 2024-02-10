Live Chat with Paul; A Special Kind of UFO & Paranormal Show -Come join us -Tell us your experiences

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels

[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show

[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Multistreaming UFO and Paranormal

No Drama Kinda of Show - lets get to the BASICs again & Openlines!

[00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul checks the streams and bits

this will take sometime before open lines and UFO chat begins!

Tonight Paul is testing out his new multi-streaming to 5 places

and checks the combine chat

[00:20:36] (1d) Paul sets up Instagram and explains how you know

when someone there is online but note they deleted the finish live

at end of show unlike other platforms

[00:33:00] (1e) Paul checks Pilled is working not working yet with socialstream chat

[00:34:54] (2) Topic Begins - Strange UFO Encounters while wait for anyone

to join on voice to disgust Alien UFOs or ghost experience they had.

[00:36:00] (2b) Canada Airline Pilots seeing UFOs or is it just Starlink?

[00:37:50] (2c) Phoenix Lights 1997- Paul talks about it was 2 events a craft and flares drop

and how the image explains why it was confusing as lights when out

in random order not like Flares do!

[00:44:40] (2d) Three-body Sci-Fi full of theory and science and space aliens

[00:46:00] (3) What is NASA up too?

[00:48:00] (3b) terraforming VENUS - living in the sky

[00:51:00] (3c) Goldilocks Zone and Exoplanets

[00:55:00] (3d) Paul reminds watchers of the link to come

on voice chat if they want too

[00:59:00] (3e) Paul checks twitter/X,com for the stream

and how to get side CHAT up there!

[01:04:00] (4) Sean from Florida Joins the Side Voice Chat

when Paul figures out the error with it. Sadly no one

tells Him of the echo happening but Paul is side tracked first!

[01:16:00] (5) Paul looks up Puerto Ricco and Cuba maps

and populations so we all know where they are as islands.

[01:26:00] (6) New Zealand is Atlantis the 8th continent

[01:44:00] (7) Finally Paul gets Sean on Voice! correct room

but we have a echo bug Paul didnt not know at first til

Mike King brings it up! in Jitsi it wasnt echoing in our headsets

[01:55:00] (8) Paul talks about his camera setup to Sean

and how caught 2 UAPs that didnt show on tracking apps

[02:03:00] (9) Paul talks a little about his alien encounters

[02:55:00] (10) Mr King comes on and Paul finally told

of the echo and Paul spends rest of time trying to fix it

and so talk UFOs and aliens etc is put on hold til next live

special show!

[04:08:00] (11) Paul finds a virtual Mute was unticked on OBS

and finally echo issue is resolved for NEXT SHOW!





Paul warps up for the night....

cheers Paul.









