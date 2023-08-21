BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SHOCKING 'FLASH MOB' theft hits Nordstrom as crime rates SKYROCKET across America
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
1831 views • 08/21/2023

Glenn Beck


August 21, 2023


Glenn and Stu review shocking footage of a crowd of masked people robbing a Nordstrom in Los Angeles. According to reports, these criminals walked away with up to $300k in stolen goods. But these incidents aren't just happening in deep blue cities like LA. Soft-on-crime laws around the nation have led to a rise in theft across the nation and Glenn and Stu tell personal stories of how it has become dangerously common even in small towns. But Glenn also warns that the answer CANNOT be a government strongman: "there is no such thing as a 'temporary dictator.'"


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCKZbOgPOzc

Keywords
los angelesglenn becktheftcrowdcrime ratesflash mobstunordtromckyrocketmasked peoplestolen goodssoft on crime laws
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy