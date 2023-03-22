© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PUTIN:" We Are In Favor Of Using The Chinese Yuan For Settlements Between Russia And The Countries Of Asia,Africa,And Latin America. I Am Confident That These Forms Of Settlement In Yuan Will Develop Between Russian Partners And Their Counterparts In Third Countries."
Petrodollar Goes Bye Bye.