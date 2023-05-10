BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The REAL Reason Russia owns Kaliningrad
High Hopes
3282 followers
82 views • 05/10/2023

The Present Past


 May 10, 2023

Get Nebula for 40% off an annual subscription using my link: https://go.nebula.tv/thepresentpast


Watch my next video about the Medieval Flat Earth Myth early

https://nebula.tv/videos/thepresentpa...


Or join my Patreon https://www.patreon.com/ThePresentPast


The story of how Russia got to owning Kaliningrad. Starting 800 years ago.

00:00 - 00:30 Intro

00:30 - 01:18 Teutonic Knights?

01:18 - 01:51 Current situation

01:51 - 03:22 Dr. Knight

03:22 - 05:12 Prussians and Pagans

05:12 - 08:32 Northern Crusades

08:32 - 11:11 The Rise of the Hohenzollern, or the return of the Prussians

11:11 - 14:15 What about the Russians?


Sources:


I got most of my information from:

Adam Zamoyski: Poland: A History

https://www.amazon.com/Poland-History-Adam-Zamoyski/dp/0007556217


Also a great read on anything Christian:

Tom Holland - Dominion


The two videos I talk about

   • Why Does Russia O... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b2f9Zf-MDtU&t=0s

   • Why does Russia O... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H5K4tq-9osc&t=0s


Hi there, my name is Jochem Boodt. I make the show The Present Past, where I show how the present has been influenced by the past. History, but connected to the present and fun!


Every episode I show how history has influenced and made a thing, an idea or event in our present time.


I make different content. You can find me on:

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thepresentpast

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/the_present...

Twitter : https://twitter.com/@ThePresent_Past


Logo by: https://www.instagram.com/multicolor_...


If you have an idea for an episode please fill in this form:

https://www.dropbox.com/request/nMMMS...


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y8eL_BKN7O4&pp=ygUKZmxhdCBlYXJ0aA%3D%3D


Keywords
russiahistoryrussianreal reasonpagansteutonic knightshohenzollernkaliningradthe present pastdr knightprussiansnorthern crusades
