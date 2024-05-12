BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The SOON Coming Places of Safety
End the global reset
The places of safety is outlined in the book of Revelation 12 is on the prophetical timeline. how far along are we? how close are we to this move beginning? The answer is in knowing how far along and prophetic events we are. And we are seeing world events escalating everyday. if that is the case, then we are getting closer and closer to this taking place. Will there be a place of safety in the United States? or will the first place be established in the United States?

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

for study of the forthcoming kingdom in these last days go to the warning website at larrygmeguiar2.com

religiontribulationbible prophecylast daysunderstandingrevelationplace of safetywhere is it
