The situation in recent days in Kherson, the Ukrainian defenses along the Right Bank of the Dnipro River, has been a disaster almost every day with heavy losses. As a result of Kiev's senseless attacks on the Left Bank, important infrastructure such as fortifications, including personnel and equipment, are then subjected to merciless attacks by the Russian Armed Forces, which continue to build up their forces and control the sector. One of the most well-guarded and well-prepared outposts on Korabelov Island, in the western part of the #Kherson agglomeration, was hit by a Russian airstrike, as shown in the footage on February 22, 2025. It is reported that the outpost was home to some of the most trained Ukrainian drone operators among Kiev's forces, EW systems and a communications center. Two FAB bombs hits on the buildings reduced the number of Ukrainian crews to a minimum. Kherson is a favorite hideout for Kiev's troops in high-rise buildings, in the basements of destroyed buildings, where they are attacked daily by Russian drone operators, aircraft and artillery. Every morning, they try to rotate and deliver supplies, but these attempts often end in disaster, with Russian reconnaissance constantly detecting Ukrainian drone launch sites and systematically destroying them, as in the footage from February 24. The successful attack was carried out by Russian drone dropping two mortars, hitting the position of two Ukrainian drone operators, who were leaving their drone and entering an underground fortification. The first mortar blast caused the enemy drones to burn out, while the second mortar destroyed the entrance to the fortification, likely burning the personnel inside.

So far, Russian forces have been unhindered in their offensive on the Right Bank of the Dnipro River, amid ongoing training for the crossing of the river by the 18th Army of the Russian Armed Forces. Footage on February 25 shows Russian motorized riflemen from the Dnieper assault unit entering the Ukrainian protected area at Antonovsky Bridge, moving from Konka River along the highway and landing near Dacha, Antonovsky. The soldiers entered the ruins after the successful Russian airstrike, and are now searching for Ukrainian soldiers who may have survived in the snow. Remember! It was a futile attack by Kiev that kept screaming “victory,” as its losses were horrific but unreported. Reportedly, Russian forces maintained control—the situation remained unchanged, though tense but stable.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/